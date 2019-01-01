QQQ
Gastem Inc is a Quebec-based oil and gas exploration and development company. Its main focus is to develop commercial production of the Utica Shale formations in Quebec and New York State as well as exploring the world-class potential conventional structures of the Magdalen Islands and the Magdalen Basin in Quebec. The company's operations include Yamaska Property, St Jean Block, Joly Property, US Appalachia, and the Gulf of St Lawrence.

Gastem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gastem (GTMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gastem (OTCEM: GTMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gastem's (GTMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gastem.

Q

What is the target price for Gastem (GTMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gastem

Q

Current Stock Price for Gastem (GTMIF)?

A

The stock price for Gastem (OTCEM: GTMIF) is $0.00001 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 14:50:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gastem (GTMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gastem.

Q

When is Gastem (OTCEM:GTMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Gastem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gastem (GTMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gastem.

Q

What sector and industry does Gastem (GTMIF) operate in?

A

Gastem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.