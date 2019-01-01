QQQ
Range
22.49 - 22.73
Vol / Avg.
20.5K/53K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.08 - 24.02
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.67
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
57.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 7:36AM
Great Bear Resources Ltd is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Dixie project in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. An exploration drill program is underway to define the mineralization within a large-scale, high-grade disseminated gold discovery. Additional exploration drilling is also in progress to expand and infill nearby high-grade gold zones, as well as to test new regional targets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great Bear Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCQX: GTBAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Bear Resources's (GTBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Bear Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Great Bear Resources (OTCQX: GTBAF) was reported by BMO Capital on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting GTBAF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Bear Resources (GTBAF)?

A

The stock price for Great Bear Resources (OTCQX: GTBAF) is $22.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Bear Resources.

Q

When is Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBAF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Bear Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Bear Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) operate in?

A

Great Bear Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.