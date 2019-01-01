QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Founded in 2004, Grubhub provides an online takeout food platform for diners and restaurants. The firm generates revenue by charging restaurants a commission based on each order amount. It also charges consumers a delivery fee for orders where the firm handles the delivery. Grubhub has over 50,000 restaurant partners.

GrubHub Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GrubHub (GRUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GrubHub's (GRUB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GrubHub (GRUB) stock?

A

The latest price target for GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB) was reported by Bernstein on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GRUB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GrubHub (GRUB)?

A

The stock price for GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB) is $7.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GrubHub (GRUB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrubHub.

Q

When is GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) reporting earnings?

A

GrubHub does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GrubHub (GRUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GrubHub.

Q

What sector and industry does GrubHub (GRUB) operate in?

A

GrubHub is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.