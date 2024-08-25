Lucid, Grifols And Amer Sports Are Among Top 8 Mid Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (Aug 18-Aug 24): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares soared 32.91%. The company announced that Lucid Financial Services has added leasing to its range of financing options in Canada. Fed Chair Powell’s comments about the economy and interest rate cuts also improved the sentiment. GDS Holdings Limited GDS stock rose 32.04% after it reported second-quarter financial results. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation PRCT shares escalated 22.67% after the company announced FDA 510(k) clearance of its HYDROS Robotic system. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares were up 20.02%. Evolent Health, Inc EVH stock upped 19.98% following a report suggesting the company is exploring a sale. Grifols, S.A. GRFS shares jumped 19.50% following a report suggesting that Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM is seeking debt financing to acquire the company. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL stock increased 19.33%. Amer Sports, Inc. AS stock escalated 16.60% after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY24 EPS outlook.

Photo via Shutterstock