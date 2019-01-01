QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/20.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 10.66
Mkt Cap
46.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
11.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 7:05AM
The Greenrose Holding Co, formerly Greenrose Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Greenrose Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenrose Holding (GNRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenrose Holding (OTCQX: GNRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenrose Holding's (GNRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenrose Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Greenrose Holding (GNRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenrose Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenrose Holding (GNRS)?

A

The stock price for Greenrose Holding (OTCQX: GNRS) is $4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenrose Holding (GNRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenrose Holding.

Q

When is Greenrose Holding (OTCQX:GNRS) reporting earnings?

A

Greenrose Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenrose Holding (GNRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenrose Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenrose Holding (GNRS) operate in?

A

Greenrose Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.