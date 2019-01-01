Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) was reported by JMP Securities on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GNL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) was provided by JMP Securities, and Global Net Lease initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global Net Lease, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global Net Lease was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global Net Lease (GNL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Global Net Lease (GNL) is trading at is $14.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
