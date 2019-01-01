Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genco Shipping & Trading missed estimated earnings by 1.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was up $48.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|1.41
|0.72
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|1.99
|1.44
|0.75
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|143.71M
|127.02M
|102.28M
|51.64M
|Revenue Actual
|183.28M
|155.25M
|121.01M
|87.59M
