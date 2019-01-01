Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genco Shipping & Trading missed estimated earnings by 1.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $48.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.94 1.41 0.72 0.02 EPS Actual 1.99 1.44 0.75 0.06 Revenue Estimate 143.71M 127.02M 102.28M 51.64M Revenue Actual 183.28M 155.25M 121.01M 87.59M

