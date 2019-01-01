Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) was reported by Jefferies on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting GNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) was provided by Jefferies, and Genco Shipping & Trading maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genco Shipping & Trading, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genco Shipping & Trading was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $29.00. The current price Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) is trading at is $25.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
