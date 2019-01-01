QQQ
Gamida Cell Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases. The company's product includes NiCord that is a cell therapy based on NAM-expanded cord blood designed to enhance and expand the life-saving benefits of hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing GDA-201 which is innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. It is developing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies using its proprietary NAM technology that has the potential to bring life-saving treatment options to patients.

Gamida Cell Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gamida Cell (GMDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gamida Cell's (GMDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gamida Cell.

Q

What is the target price for Gamida Cell (GMDA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) was reported by Needham on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting GMDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 293.44% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gamida Cell (GMDA)?

A

The stock price for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) is $3.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gamida Cell (GMDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gamida Cell.

Q

When is Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) reporting earnings?

A

Gamida Cell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Gamida Cell (GMDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gamida Cell.

Q

What sector and industry does Gamida Cell (GMDA) operate in?

A

Gamida Cell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.