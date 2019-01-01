Gamida Cell Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases. The company's product includes NiCord that is a cell therapy based on NAM-expanded cord blood designed to enhance and expand the life-saving benefits of hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing GDA-201 which is innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. It is developing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies using its proprietary NAM technology that has the potential to bring life-saving treatment options to patients.