GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GlycoMimetics beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was down $1.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.

