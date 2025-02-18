Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading.

GCL and RF Acquisition Corp. disclosed the successful completion of their business combination.

GCL Global shares jumped 107.1% to $6.13 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Energy Focus, Inc . EFOI rose 70% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.

. rose 70% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc . GLYC shares jumped 53.1% to $0.4442 in pre-market trading. GlycoMimetics and Crescent amended merger agreement.

. shares jumped 53.1% to $0.4442 in pre-market trading. GlycoMimetics and Crescent amended merger agreement. Aditxt, Inc . ADTX gained 30.1% to $0.0915 in pre-market trading after reporting financial and operational results for third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

. gained 30.1% to $0.0915 in pre-market trading after reporting financial and operational results for third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Pagaya Technologies Ltd . PGY gained 23.3% to $18.95 in pre-market trading. Pagaya Technologies, last week, reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 23.3% to $18.95 in pre-market trading. Pagaya Technologies, last week, reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. TNL Mediagene TNMG gained 21.4% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday.

gained 21.4% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc . HEES gained 21.2% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.

. gained 21.2% to $106.00 in pre-market trading. Cloudastructure Inc . CSAI shares climbed 18.7% to $22.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 49% on Friday.

. shares climbed 18.7% to $22.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 49% on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO gained 17.8% to $0.2120 in pre-market. Aptose, last week, entered into $25 million committed equity facility and enters at-the-market distributions.

gained 17.8% to $0.2120 in pre-market. Aptose, last week, entered into $25 million committed equity facility and enters at-the-market distributions. Grab Holdings Limited GRAB rose 14.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Soros Fund Management dissolved share stake in Grab Holdings.

Losers

ReShape Lifesciences Inc . RSLS shares fell 60.4% to $0.9199 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of upsized $6.0 million public offering.

. shares fell 60.4% to $0.9199 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of upsized $6.0 million public offering. Design Therapeutics, In c. DSGN shares fell 50.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.

c. shares fell 50.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. Northern Technologies International Corporation NTIC dipped 37.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.

dipped 37.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Matrix Service Company MTRX fell 30.2% to $10.61 in pre-market trading.

fell 30.2% to $10.61 in pre-market trading. European Wax Center, Inc . EWCZ fell 27.7% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading.

. fell 27.7% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading. INLIF Limited INLF fell 26.4% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 81% on Friday.

fell 26.4% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 81% on Friday. MGO Global, Inc . MGOL shares tumbled 25.2% to $0.5370 in pre-market trading. MGO Global’s stockholders approved business combination with Heidmar.

. shares tumbled 25.2% to $0.5370 in pre-market trading. MGO Global’s stockholders approved business combination with Heidmar. National Energy Services Reunited Corp . NESR declined 23.7% to $7.20 in pre-market trading.

. declined 23.7% to $7.20 in pre-market trading. LiveWire Group, Inc . LVWR fell 22.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.

. fell 22.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX shares dipped 10.7% to $3.9100 in pre-market trading.

