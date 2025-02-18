February 18, 2025 5:27 AM 2 min read

Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Shares of GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading.

GCL and RF Acquisition Corp. disclosed the successful completion of their business combination.

GCL Global shares jumped 107.1% to $6.13 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI rose 70% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC shares jumped 53.1% to $0.4442 in pre-market trading. GlycoMimetics and Crescent amended merger agreement.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 30.1% to $0.0915 in pre-market trading after reporting financial and operational results for third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 23.3% to $18.95 in pre-market trading. Pagaya Technologies, last week, reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG gained 21.4% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday.
  • H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES gained 21.2% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cloudastructure Inc. CSAI shares climbed 18.7% to $22.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 49% on Friday.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO gained 17.8% to $0.2120 in pre-market. Aptose, last week, entered into $25 million committed equity facility and enters at-the-market distributions.
  • Grab Holdings Limited GRAB rose 14.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Soros Fund Management dissolved share stake in Grab Holdings.

Losers

  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares fell 60.4% to $0.9199 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of upsized $6.0 million public offering.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN shares fell 50.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Northern Technologies International Corporation NTIC dipped 37.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Matrix Service Company MTRX fell 30.2% to $10.61 in pre-market trading.
  • European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ fell 27.7% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading.
  • INLIF Limited INLF fell 26.4% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 81% on Friday.
  • MGO Global, Inc. MGOL shares tumbled 25.2% to $0.5370 in pre-market trading. MGO Global’s stockholders approved business combination with Heidmar.
  • National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR declined 23.7% to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
  • LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR fell 22.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX shares dipped 10.7% to $3.9100 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

ADTX Logo
ADTXAditxt Inc
$0.091030.0%
Overview
APTO Logo
APTOAptose Biosciences Inc
$0.19015.61%
CSAI Logo
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$23.0020.7%
DSGN Logo
DSGNDesign Therapeutics Inc
$4.407.84%
EEX Logo
EEXEmerald Holding Inc
$3.90-11.0%
EFOI Logo
EFOIEnergy Focus Inc
$2.5194.6%
EWCZ Logo
EWCZEuropean Wax Center Inc
$7.01-4.63%
GCL Logo
GCLGCL Global Holdings Ltd - Ordinary Shares
$5.0666.0%
GLYC Logo
GLYCGlycoMimetics Inc
$0.407840.6%
GRAB Logo
GRABGrab Holdings Ltd
$5.6314.9%
HEES Logo
HEESH&E Equipment Services Inc
$104.1518.9%
INLF Logo
INLFINLIF Ltd
$12.50-23.4%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$2.00-23.4%
MGOL Logo
MGOLMGO Global Inc
$0.5149-28.3%
MTRX Logo
MTRXMatrix Service Co
$14.90-1.97%
NESR Logo
NESRNational Energy Services Reunited Corp
$9.10-3.60%
NTIC Logo
NTICNorthern Technologies International Corp
$10.90-3.37%
PGY Logo
PGYPagaya Technologies Ltd
$18.7321.9%
RSLS Logo
RSLSReshape Lifesciences Inc
$0.9700-58.4%
TNMG Logo
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$2.8523.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading IdeasGainersLosersPremarket Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved