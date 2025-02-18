Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading.
GCL and RF Acquisition Corp. disclosed the successful completion of their business combination.
GCL Global shares jumped 107.1% to $6.13 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI rose 70% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC shares jumped 53.1% to $0.4442 in pre-market trading. GlycoMimetics and Crescent amended merger agreement.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 30.1% to $0.0915 in pre-market trading after reporting financial and operational results for third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 23.3% to $18.95 in pre-market trading. Pagaya Technologies, last week, reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG gained 21.4% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday.
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES gained 21.2% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cloudastructure Inc. CSAI shares climbed 18.7% to $22.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 49% on Friday.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO gained 17.8% to $0.2120 in pre-market. Aptose, last week, entered into $25 million committed equity facility and enters at-the-market distributions.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB rose 14.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Soros Fund Management dissolved share stake in Grab Holdings.
Losers
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares fell 60.4% to $0.9199 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of upsized $6.0 million public offering.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN shares fell 50.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- Northern Technologies International Corporation NTIC dipped 37.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Matrix Service Company MTRX fell 30.2% to $10.61 in pre-market trading.
- European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ fell 27.7% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading.
- INLIF Limited INLF fell 26.4% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 81% on Friday.
- MGO Global, Inc. MGOL shares tumbled 25.2% to $0.5370 in pre-market trading. MGO Global’s stockholders approved business combination with Heidmar.
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR declined 23.7% to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
- LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR fell 22.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX shares dipped 10.7% to $3.9100 in pre-market trading.
APTOAptose Biosciences Inc
$0.19015.61%
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$23.0020.7%
DSGNDesign Therapeutics Inc
$4.407.84%
EEXEmerald Holding Inc
$3.90-11.0%
EFOIEnergy Focus Inc
$2.5194.6%
EWCZEuropean Wax Center Inc
$7.01-4.63%
GCLGCL Global Holdings Ltd - Ordinary Shares
$5.0666.0%
GLYCGlycoMimetics Inc
$0.407840.6%
GRABGrab Holdings Ltd
$5.6314.9%
HEESH&E Equipment Services Inc
$104.1518.9%
INLFINLIF Ltd
$12.50-23.4%
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$2.00-23.4%
MGOLMGO Global Inc
$0.5149-28.3%
MTRXMatrix Service Co
$14.90-1.97%
NESRNational Energy Services Reunited Corp
$9.10-3.60%
NTICNorthern Technologies International Corp
$10.90-3.37%
PGYPagaya Technologies Ltd
$18.7321.9%
RSLSReshape Lifesciences Inc
$0.9700-58.4%
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$2.8523.4%
