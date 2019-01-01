GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) was reported by Jefferies on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting GLYC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 532.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) was provided by Jefferies, and GlycoMimetics upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GlycoMimetics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GlycoMimetics was filed on November 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GlycoMimetics (GLYC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $3.00 to $4.00. The current price GlycoMimetics (GLYC) is trading at is $0.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
