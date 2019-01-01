GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) was reported by Citigroup on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.50 expecting GLOP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.94% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) was provided by Citigroup, and GasLog Partners maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GasLog Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GasLog Partners was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GasLog Partners (GLOP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $5.50. The current price GasLog Partners (GLOP) is trading at is $6.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
