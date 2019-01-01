ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
(NASDAQ:GLDD)
14.80
0.09[0.61%]
At close: Jun 2
14.80
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.67 - 14.9
52 Week High/Low13.24 - 16.27
Open / Close14.7 / 14.8
Float / Outstanding64.9M / 66.1M
Vol / Avg.291K / 209.8K
Mkt Cap977.8M
P/E18.86
50d Avg. Price14.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float64.9M

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)?
A

The latest price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on January 25, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50 expecting GLDD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -49.32% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was filed on January 25, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 25, 2019.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.50. The current price Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is trading at is $14.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.