QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
(NASDAQ:GLDD)
14.80
0.09[0.61%]
At close: Jun 2
14.80
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.67 - 14.9
52 Week High/Low13.24 - 16.27
Open / Close14.7 / 14.8
Float / Outstanding64.9M / 66.1M
Vol / Avg.291K / 209.5K
Mkt Cap977.8M
P/E18.97
50d Avg. Price14.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float64.9M

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$194.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$194.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $16.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.26 0.17 0.21
EPS Actual 0.37 0.21 0.03 0.13
Revenue Estimate 225.00M 204.57M 178.10M 186.40M
Revenue Actual 209.96M 168.64M 169.91M 177.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Questions & Answers

Q
When is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) reporting earnings?
A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Q
What were Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s (NASDAQ:GLDD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $176.9M, which missed the estimate of $201.7M.

