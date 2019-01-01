Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $16.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.26
|0.17
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.21
|0.03
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|225.00M
|204.57M
|178.10M
|186.40M
|Revenue Actual
|209.96M
|168.64M
|169.91M
|177.63M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock using advanced sorting and filters.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Questions & Answers
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
The Actual Revenue was $176.9M, which missed the estimate of $201.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.