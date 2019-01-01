Globe Life (NYSE:GL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Globe Life
Globe Life Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Globe Life (NYSE: GL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $107.00 expecting GL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.14% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Globe Life (NYSE: GL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Globe Life maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Globe Life, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Globe Life was filed on February 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Globe Life (GL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $105.00 to $107.00. The current price Globe Life (GL) is trading at is $98.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
