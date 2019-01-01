Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) was reported by Johnson Rice on April 27, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GIFI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) was provided by Johnson Rice, and Gulf Island Fabrication downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gulf Island Fabrication, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gulf Island Fabrication was filed on April 27, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) is trading at is $3.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
