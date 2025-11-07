Nasdaq symbol with currency notes
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 100 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In November

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.06% to 46,941.27 while the NASDAQ fell 0.45% to 22,951.03. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.04% to 6,717.41.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 50.3 in November, from 53.6 in the previous month and compared to market expectations of 53.2.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares shot up 79% to $3.9305 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales results.
  • Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) got a boost, surging 33% to $81.97 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $11.77. IES agreed to acquire Gulf Island Fabrication for $12 per share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares dropped 42% to $6.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results and lowered FY25 revenue outlook.
  • Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) were down 38% to $3.8650 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was down, falling 25% to $16.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $59.75 while gold traded up 0.5% at $4,012.20.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $48.165 on Friday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.9605.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.55%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index dipped 1.34%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.55%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.69% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.92%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.25% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.11%.

Economics

  • Median inflation expectations in the U.S. eased to 3.2% for the one-year horizon in October, compared to 3.4% in September.

