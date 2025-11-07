Nasdaq Tumbles Over 100 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In November

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Friday.
The Dow traded up 0.06% to 46,941.27 while the NASDAQ fell 0.45% to 22,951.03. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.04% to 6,717.41.
Check This Out: Jim Cramer: Chipotle Is ‘Too Expensive,’ Buy This Plane Makerv
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 1.8%.
Top Headline
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 50.3 in November, from 53.6 in the previous month and compared to market expectations of 53.2.
Equities Trading UP
- Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares shot up 79% to $3.9305 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales results.
- Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) got a boost, surging 33% to $81.97 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
- Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $11.77. IES agreed to acquire Gulf Island Fabrication for $12 per share in cash.
Equities Trading DOWN
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares dropped 42% to $6.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results and lowered FY25 revenue outlook.
- Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) were down 38% to $3.8650 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was down, falling 25% to $16.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $59.75 while gold traded up 0.5% at $4,012.20.
Silver traded up 0.5% to $48.165 on Friday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.9605.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.55%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index dipped 1.34%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.55%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.69% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.18% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.92%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.25% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.11%.
Economics
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 50.3 in November, from 53.6 in the previous month and compared to market expectations of 53.2.
- Median inflation expectations in the U.S. eased to 3.2% for the one-year horizon in October, compared to 3.4% in September.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.