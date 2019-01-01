Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$28.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gulf Island Fabrication using advanced sorting and filters.
Gulf Island Fabrication Questions & Answers
When is Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) reporting earnings?
Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.73, which missed the estimate of $-0.18.
What were Gulf Island Fabrication’s (NASDAQ:GIFI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $45.9M, which beat the estimate of $40.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.