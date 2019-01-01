QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
30.7K/18.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 4.2
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
23.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 8:23AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Good Hemp Inc is a company engaged in the hemp industry. It offers hemp-based beverage products including Hemp2OH which is a natural ready-to-drink flavored water in six flavors: blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango and Q-cumbermint; and Fizz which is a natural ready-to-drink carbonated beverage. These products are sold through an online platform as well as through local retailers.

Good Hemp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Good Hemp (GHMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Good Hemp (OTCPK: GHMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Good Hemp's (GHMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Good Hemp.

Q

What is the target price for Good Hemp (GHMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Good Hemp

Q

Current Stock Price for Good Hemp (GHMP)?

A

The stock price for Good Hemp (OTCPK: GHMP) is $0.0612 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:10:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Good Hemp (GHMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Good Hemp.

Q

When is Good Hemp (OTCPK:GHMP) reporting earnings?

A

Good Hemp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Good Hemp (GHMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Good Hemp.

Q

What sector and industry does Good Hemp (GHMP) operate in?

A

Good Hemp is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.