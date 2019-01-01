Good Hemp Inc is a company engaged in the hemp industry. It offers hemp-based beverage products including Hemp2OH which is a natural ready-to-drink flavored water in six flavors: blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango and Q-cumbermint; and Fizz which is a natural ready-to-drink carbonated beverage. These products are sold through an online platform as well as through local retailers.