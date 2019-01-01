Genocea Biosciences Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing novel vaccines and immunotherapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs. Its product candidate includes GEN-003 which is an immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes as well as it owns pre-clinical immuno-oncology program focused on personalized cancer vaccines. The company focuses on developing vaccines and immunotherapies for unmet needs through its AnTigen Lead Acquisition System, which is used to design vaccines and immunotherapies. Genocea operates its business through the single segment being Developing and Commercializing vaccines.