QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genocea Biosciences Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing novel vaccines and immunotherapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs. Its product candidate includes GEN-003 which is an immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes as well as it owns pre-clinical immuno-oncology program focused on personalized cancer vaccines. The company focuses on developing vaccines and immunotherapies for unmet needs through its AnTigen Lead Acquisition System, which is used to design vaccines and immunotherapies. Genocea operates its business through the single segment being Developing and Commercializing vaccines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genocea Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genocea Biosciences (GGNNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genocea Biosciences (OTC: GGNNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genocea Biosciences's (GGNNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genocea Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Genocea Biosciences (GGNNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genocea Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Genocea Biosciences (GGNNW)?

A

The stock price for Genocea Biosciences (OTC: GGNNW) is $0.0123 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:51:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genocea Biosciences (GGNNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genocea Biosciences.

Q

When is Genocea Biosciences (OTC:GGNNW) reporting earnings?

A

Genocea Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genocea Biosciences (GGNNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genocea Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Genocea Biosciences (GGNNW) operate in?

A

Genocea Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTC.