Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$20.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gerdau using advanced sorting and filters.
Gerdau Questions & Answers
When is Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) reporting earnings?
Gerdau (GGB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gerdau’s (NYSE:GGB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.9B, which beat the estimate of $2.9B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.