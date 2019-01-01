ñol

Grupo Financiero Galicia
(NASDAQ:GGAL)
9.19
0.19[2.11%]
At close: Jun 2
9.19
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low8.88 - 9.27
52 Week High/Low7.69 - 12.75
Open / Close8.99 / 9.19
Float / Outstanding- / 147.5M
Vol / Avg.399.9K / 530.3K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E5.12
50d Avg. Price9.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio2.89
EPS61
Total Float-

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Grupo Financiero Galicia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$0.330

Quarterly Revenue

$276.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$89.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Grupo Financiero Galicia using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Grupo Financiero Galicia Questions & Answers

Q
When is Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) reporting earnings?
A

Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.83.

Q
What were Grupo Financiero Galicia’s (NASDAQ:GGAL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $353M, which missed the estimate of $548M.

