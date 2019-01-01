Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$276.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$89.8B
Earnings History
Grupo Financiero Galicia Questions & Answers
When is Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) reporting earnings?
Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.83.
What were Grupo Financiero Galicia’s (NASDAQ:GGAL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $353M, which missed the estimate of $548M.
