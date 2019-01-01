Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) was reported by JP Morgan on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting GGAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.95% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) was provided by JP Morgan, and Grupo Financiero Galicia downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Grupo Financiero Galicia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Grupo Financiero Galicia was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) is trading at is $9.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
