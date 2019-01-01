Geodrill (OTC:GEODF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
Geodrill Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Geodrill (GEODF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Geodrill (OTCPK: GEODF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Geodrill's (GEODF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Geodrill.

Q
What is the target price for Geodrill (GEODF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Geodrill

Q
Current Stock Price for Geodrill (GEODF)?
A

The stock price for Geodrill (OTCPK: GEODF) is $1.78 last updated Today at July 19, 2022, 4:45 PM UTC.

Q
Does Geodrill (GEODF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geodrill.

Q
When is Geodrill (OTCPK:GEODF) reporting earnings?
A

Geodrill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Geodrill (GEODF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Geodrill.

Q
What sector and industry does Geodrill (GEODF) operate in?
A

Geodrill is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.