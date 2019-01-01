Geodrill (OTC:GEODF), Quotes and News Summary

Geodrill (OTC: GEODF)
You can purchase shares of Geodrill (OTCPK: GEODF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Geodrill.
There is no analysis for Geodrill
The stock price for Geodrill (OTCPK: GEODF) is $1.78 last updated Today at July 19, 2022, 4:45 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Geodrill.
Geodrill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Geodrill.
Geodrill is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.