Genetic Technologies
(NASDAQ:GENE)
1.25
-0.015[-1.19%]
At close: Jun 2
1.27
0.0200[1.60%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low1.23 - 1.29
52 Week High/Low0.95 - 5.18
Open / Close1.27 / 1.24
Float / Outstanding- / 15.4M
Vol / Avg.28.1K / 57.1K
Mkt Cap19.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genetic Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genetic Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Genetic Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Genetic Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)?
A

There are no earnings for Genetic Technologies

Q
What were Genetic Technologies’s (NASDAQ:GENE) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Genetic Technologies

