Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$47.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$47.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gravitas Education using advanced sorting and filters.
Gravitas Education Questions & Answers
When is Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) reporting earnings?
Gravitas Education (GEHI) is scheduled to report earnings on June 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gravitas Education’s (NYSE:GEHI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.3M, which missed the estimate of $40.5M.
