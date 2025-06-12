Oxford Industries, GameStop, Boeing And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 250 points on Thursday.

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported in-line earnings for the first quarter and issued second-quarter earnings guidance below estimates. Also, the company lowered its FY25 guidance.

Oxford Industries posted adjusted EPS of $1.82, in-line with estimates. The company's quarterly sales came in at $392.86 million versus expectations of $384.77 million.

Oxford Industries shares dipped 10.1% to $44.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp . TNXP dipped 17% to $31.32 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals may sell up to $150 million in common stock.

. dipped 17% to $31.32 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals may sell up to $150 million in common stock. GameStop Corp . GME fell 12.4% to $24.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $1.75 billion proposed private offering of convertible senior notes.

. fell 12.4% to $24.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $1.75 billion proposed private offering of convertible senior notes. Karooooo Ltd . KARO dipped 11.1% to $52.94 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 11.1% to $52.94 in pre-market trading. Yiren Digital Ltd . YRD declined 10.1% to $6.69 in pre-market trading.

. declined 10.1% to $6.69 in pre-market trading. QuantaSing Group Limited QSG fell 9.9% to $10.87 in pre-market trading.

fell 9.9% to $10.87 in pre-market trading. DeFi Development Cor p. DFDV dipped 8.6% to $24.00 in pre-market trading.

p. dipped 8.6% to $24.00 in pre-market trading. The Boeing Company BA fell 7.4% to $198.10 in pre-market trading. An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner by Boeing crashed on Thursday near the India's Ahmedabad airport, with 242 passengers on board. The flight was en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad.

fell 7.4% to $198.10 in pre-market trading. An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner by Boeing crashed on Thursday near the India's Ahmedabad airport, with 242 passengers on board. The flight was en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad. GE Aerospace GE fell 4.4% to $234.57 in pre-market trading.

