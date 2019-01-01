ñol

General Electric
(NYSE:GE)
78.01
0.49[0.63%]
At close: Jun 2
77.8254
-0.1846[-0.24%]
After Hours: 4:25PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low77.17 - 78.66
52 Week High/Low71.14 - 116.17
Open / Close78.02 / 78
Float / Outstanding978.5M / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.6.2M / 6.7M
Mkt Cap85.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price83.61
Div / Yield0.32/0.41%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.99
Total Float978.5M

General Electric (NYSE:GE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

General Electric reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$17B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$17B

Earnings Recap

 

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

General Electric beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Electric's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.87 0.43 0.32 0.08
EPS Actual 0.92 0.57 0.40 0.24
Revenue Estimate 21.48B 19.25B 18.13B 17.52B
Revenue Actual 20.30B 18.43B 18.28B 17.12B

General Electric Questions & Answers

Q
When is General Electric (NYSE:GE) reporting earnings?
A

General Electric (GE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for General Electric (NYSE:GE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.24, which beat the estimate of $2.00.

Q
What were General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $29.6B, which beat the estimate of $29B.

