Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$71.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$71.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Grid Dynamics Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Grid Dynamics Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) reporting earnings?
Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Grid Dynamics Holdings’s (NASDAQ:GDYN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $32.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.