Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Green Dot
The latest price target for Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) was reported by Barclays on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting GDOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.70% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) was provided by Barclays, and Green Dot maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Green Dot, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Green Dot was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Green Dot (GDOT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $55.00 to $35.00. The current price Green Dot (GDOT) is trading at is $28.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
