Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.060
Quarterly Revenue
$394.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$400.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Green Dot using advanced sorting and filters.
Green Dot Questions & Answers
When is Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) reporting earnings?
Green Dot (GDOT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.40.
What were Green Dot’s (NYSE:GDOT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $222.5M, which beat the estimate of $208.6M.
