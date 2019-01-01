Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $66.00 expecting GDEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Golden Entertainment maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Golden Entertainment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Golden Entertainment was filed on February 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Golden Entertainment (GDEN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $61.00 to $66.00. The current price Golden Entertainment (GDEN) is trading at is $48.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
