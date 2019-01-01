General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
General Dynamics beat estimated earnings by 3.98%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $2.51.
Revenue was up $3.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Dynamics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.37
|2.98
|2.54
|2.30
|EPS Actual
|3.39
|3.07
|2.61
|2.48
|Revenue Estimate
|10.67B
|9.84B
|9.30B
|8.88B
|Revenue Actual
|10.29B
|9.57B
|9.22B
|9.39B
