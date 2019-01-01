QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.14 - 38.14
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.18
Shares
120M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Catalana Occidente SA is a property and casualty company that operates in the global insurance market, as well as the global credit insurance market. It generates most of its revenue from Spain and other European countries. The company's revenue is generally split between its traditional insurance business and its credit insurance activity. Its traditional insurance business includes residential, commercial, auto, and life insurance products. Grupo's credit insurance business protects companies from the default risk associated with selling products and services on credit.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grupo Catalana Occidente Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCNJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Catalana Occidente (OTCGM: GCNJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Catalana Occidente's (GCNJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Catalana Occidente.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCNJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Catalana Occidente

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCNJF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Catalana Occidente (OTCGM: GCNJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCNJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Catalana Occidente.

Q

When is Grupo Catalana Occidente (OTCGM:GCNJF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Catalana Occidente does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCNJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Catalana Occidente.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCNJF) operate in?

A

Grupo Catalana Occidente is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.