Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting GBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 159.90% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Global Blood Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global Blood Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global Blood Therapeutics was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $65.00. The current price Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is trading at is $25.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
