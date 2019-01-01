|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.130
|-1.360
|-0.2300
|REV
|55.440M
|56.099M
|659.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Global Blood Therapeutics’s space includes: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA).
The latest price target for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting GBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.16% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) is $28.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blood Therapeutics.
Global Blood Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Global Blood Therapeutics.
Global Blood Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.