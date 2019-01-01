Global Blood Therapeutics Inc operates in the healthcare sector of the United States. It discovers and develops novel therapeutics to address blood-based disorders. GBT440, its lead drug candidate targets the underlying mechanism of red blood cell (RBC) sickling, which provides the potential to treat sickle cell disease. GBT440. an oral, once-daily therapy arrests abnormal hemoglobin polymerization, the underlying mechanism of RBC sickling. In addition, the company is engaged in other research and development activities targeted at hereditary angioedema and owns exclusively licensed rights to its portfolio of product candidates in the United States, Europe, and other major markets.