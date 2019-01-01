QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc operates in the healthcare sector of the United States. It discovers and develops novel therapeutics to address blood-based disorders. GBT440, its lead drug candidate targets the underlying mechanism of red blood cell (RBC) sickling, which provides the potential to treat sickle cell disease. GBT440. an oral, once-daily therapy arrests abnormal hemoglobin polymerization, the underlying mechanism of RBC sickling. In addition, the company is engaged in other research and development activities targeted at hereditary angioedema and owns exclusively licensed rights to its portfolio of product candidates in the United States, Europe, and other major markets.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.130-1.360 -0.2300
REV55.440M56.099M659.000K

Global Blood Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Blood Therapeutics's (GBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting GBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.16% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)?

A

The stock price for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) is $28.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Q

When is Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) reporting earnings?

A

Global Blood Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) operate in?

A

Global Blood Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.