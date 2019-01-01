Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Golub Capital BDC beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $9.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.3
|0.29
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.3
|0.29
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|87.57M
|80.75M
|79.19M
|78.60M
|Revenue Actual
|86.57M
|81.11M
|75.77M
|76.20M
Golub Capital BDC Questions & Answers
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which hit the estimate of $0.32.
The Actual Revenue was $35.4M, which missed the estimate of $36M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.