Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Golub Capital BDC reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.390

Quarterly Revenue

$86M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$67.8M

Earnings Recap

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Golub Capital BDC beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $9.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.3 0.29 0.29
EPS Actual 0.31 0.3 0.29 0.29
Revenue Estimate 87.57M 80.75M 79.19M 78.60M
Revenue Actual 86.57M 81.11M 75.77M 76.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Golub Capital BDC using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Golub Capital BDC Questions & Answers

Q
When is Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reporting earnings?
A

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which hit the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were Golub Capital BDC’s (NASDAQ:GBDC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $35.4M, which missed the estimate of $36M.

