Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.50 expecting GBDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.62% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Golub Capital BDC maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Golub Capital BDC, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Golub Capital BDC was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.50 to $16.50. The current price Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) is trading at is $13.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
