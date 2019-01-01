German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.770
Quarterly Revenue
$63.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$63.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of German American Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
German American Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) reporting earnings?
German American Bancorp (GABC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.42.
What were German American Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:GABC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $32.6M, which missed the estimate of $33.8M.
