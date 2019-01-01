QQQ
FYI Resources Ltd is an Australia based company focusing on the mineral exploration and evaluation of potash projects in South East Asia and a Kaolin to HPA project in Western Australia. The company operates in two businesses and two geographical segments being high purity alumina exploration and evaluation in Australia and potash exploration and evaluation in Asia. Geographically it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.

FYI Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FYI Resources (FYIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FYI Resources (OTCQX: FYIRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FYI Resources's (FYIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FYI Resources.

Q

What is the target price for FYI Resources (FYIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FYI Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for FYI Resources (FYIRF)?

A

The stock price for FYI Resources (OTCQX: FYIRF) is $0.2743 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FYI Resources (FYIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FYI Resources.

Q

When is FYI Resources (OTCQX:FYIRF) reporting earnings?

A

FYI Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FYI Resources (FYIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FYI Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does FYI Resources (FYIRF) operate in?

A

FYI Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.