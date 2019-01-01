QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
First Wave BioPharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. It is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies-niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

First Wave BioPharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ: FWBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Wave BioPharma's (FWBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ: FWBI) was reported by Maxim Group on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FWBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)?

A

The stock price for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ: FWBI) is $1.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Wave BioPharma.

Q

When is First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) reporting earnings?

A

First Wave BioPharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Wave BioPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) operate in?

A

First Wave BioPharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.