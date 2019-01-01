First Wave BioPharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. It is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies-niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.