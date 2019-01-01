QQQ
Range
4.93 - 5.31
Vol / Avg.
702.9K/663.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.52 - 22.47
Mkt Cap
186.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
37.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Arcimoto Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing ultra-efficient three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its product includes the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), for everyday consumer trips; the Deliverator for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility; the Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; the Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

Arcimoto Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcimoto (FUV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcimoto's (FUV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcimoto (FUV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting FUV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 262.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcimoto (FUV)?

A

The stock price for Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) is $4.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcimoto (FUV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcimoto.

Q

When is Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) reporting earnings?

A

Arcimoto’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Arcimoto (FUV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcimoto.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcimoto (FUV) operate in?

A

Arcimoto is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.