Arcimoto Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing ultra-efficient three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its product includes the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), for everyday consumer trips; the Deliverator for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility; the Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; the Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.