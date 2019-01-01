|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arcimoto’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM).
The latest price target for Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting FUV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 262.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) is $4.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arcimoto.
Arcimoto’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arcimoto.
Arcimoto is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.