Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Apr 5, 2021, 1:35PM
Subaru Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the automobile manufacturing business. The company is split into three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The Automotive Business, which constitutes the vast majority of the company's revenue, manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand. The Aerospace Company includes airplanes and aerospace-related machinery and components. The Other Businesses segment consists of Industrial product, and real estate lease, among others. A vast majority of the sales is derived from North America.

Subaru Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Subaru (FUJHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Subaru (OTCPK: FUJHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Subaru's (FUJHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Subaru.

Q

What is the target price for Subaru (FUJHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Subaru

Q

Current Stock Price for Subaru (FUJHF)?

A

The stock price for Subaru (OTCPK: FUJHF) is $16.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:21:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Subaru (FUJHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Subaru.

Q

When is Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) reporting earnings?

A

Subaru does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Subaru (FUJHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Subaru.

Q

What sector and industry does Subaru (FUJHF) operate in?

A

Subaru is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.