Subaru Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the automobile manufacturing business. The company is split into three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The Automotive Business, which constitutes the vast majority of the company's revenue, manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand. The Aerospace Company includes airplanes and aerospace-related machinery and components. The Other Businesses segment consists of Industrial product, and real estate lease, among others. A vast majority of the sales is derived from North America.