Subaru Sees Strong US Demand To Continue: Reuters

Japanese multinational, Subaru Corporation FUJHF sees strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, amidst fears of economic slowdown, Reuters reported.

The automaker produced 11.7% more vehicles globally, to 205,000 units for the quarter ending June 2022. Production in the U.S. grew 5.4% to 70,000 units.

Subaru’s revenue for the quarter increased 31.3% Y/Y to ¥834.1 billion.

Price Action: FUJHF shares closed at $17.74 on Tuesday.

