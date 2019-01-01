QQQ
FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

FTAC Parnassus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FTAC Parnassus (FTPAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FTAC Parnassus (NASDAQ: FTPAW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FTAC Parnassus's (FTPAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FTAC Parnassus.

Q

What is the target price for FTAC Parnassus (FTPAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FTAC Parnassus

Q

Current Stock Price for FTAC Parnassus (FTPAW)?

A

The stock price for FTAC Parnassus (NASDAQ: FTPAW) is $0.5599 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:20:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FTAC Parnassus (FTPAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTAC Parnassus.

Q

When is FTAC Parnassus (NASDAQ:FTPAW) reporting earnings?

A

FTAC Parnassus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FTAC Parnassus (FTPAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FTAC Parnassus.

Q

What sector and industry does FTAC Parnassus (FTPAW) operate in?

A

FTAC Parnassus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.