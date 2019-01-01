QQQ
Range
9.7 - 9.72
Vol / Avg.
1K/49.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.29
Mkt Cap
332.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.7
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group is a blank check company.

FinTech Evolution Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FinTech Evolution (FTEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FinTech Evolution (NYSE: FTEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FinTech Evolution's (FTEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FinTech Evolution.

Q

What is the target price for FinTech Evolution (FTEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FinTech Evolution

Q

Current Stock Price for FinTech Evolution (FTEV)?

A

The stock price for FinTech Evolution (NYSE: FTEV) is $9.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FinTech Evolution (FTEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FinTech Evolution.

Q

When is FinTech Evolution (NYSE:FTEV) reporting earnings?

A

FinTech Evolution does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FinTech Evolution (FTEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FinTech Evolution.

Q

What sector and industry does FinTech Evolution (FTEV) operate in?

A

FinTech Evolution is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.