Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 1
Mkt Cap
3.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First America Resources Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First America Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First America Resources (FSTJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First America Resources (OTCPK: FSTJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First America Resources's (FSTJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First America Resources.

Q

What is the target price for First America Resources (FSTJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First America Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for First America Resources (FSTJ)?

A

The stock price for First America Resources (OTCPK: FSTJ) is $0.4 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:04:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First America Resources (FSTJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First America Resources.

Q

When is First America Resources (OTCPK:FSTJ) reporting earnings?

A

First America Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First America Resources (FSTJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First America Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does First America Resources (FSTJ) operate in?

A

First America Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.