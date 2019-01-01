QQQ
Range
10.11 - 10.17
Vol / Avg.
81.6K/480.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.02 - 14.1
Mkt Cap
253.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.11
P/E
-
EPS
-1.89
Shares
25M
Outstanding
FAST Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

FAST Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FAST Acquisition (FST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FAST Acquisition (NYSE: FST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FAST Acquisition's (FST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FAST Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for FAST Acquisition (FST) stock?

A

The latest price target for FAST Acquisition (NYSE: FST) was reported by Macquarie on May 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.25 expecting FST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -77.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FAST Acquisition (FST)?

A

The stock price for FAST Acquisition (NYSE: FST) is $10.1294 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FAST Acquisition (FST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FAST Acquisition.

Q

When is FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) reporting earnings?

A

FAST Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FAST Acquisition (FST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FAST Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does FAST Acquisition (FST) operate in?

A

FAST Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.