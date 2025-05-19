New York's Bat VC Seeks $100M for Second Fund Targeting AI Innovations Across US And India

Zinger Points:

Bat VC ‘s second fund targets $100M for AI, fintech, and enterprise startups across both the US and India markets

Bat VC aims to capitalize on India’s growing tech ecosystem and the strategic importance of US-India startup collaboration

New York-based early-stage venture firm Bat VC is raising $100 million for its second fund to invest in artificial intelligence startups ​​operating across both the US and India, according to a Business Insider India report on Tuesday.

Founded by a team of Indian tech veterans with experience across major tech firms, including Yahoo and Twitter India, Bat VC launched its second vehicle following what it describes as a successful first fund. The firm says its initial $8.2 million fund delivered early returns with two exits and an internal rate of return of 29%.

Fund II will focus on startups operating at the intersection of AI, fintech, and enterprise technology. The firm is reportedly writing checks in the range of $3 million to $5 million and is currently in talks with institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals for the first close.

Why the US-India AI Corridor?

Bat VC is building its strategy around the growing convergence between the US and Indian tech ecosystems. India, home to over 159,000 government-recognized startups and a rapidly growing pool of technical talent, is increasingly seen as a destination for both innovation and production. Meanwhile, the US remains the world’s largest market for enterprise software, making it a natural scale-up destination.

The firm's model is built on the premise of capital efficiency — building high-value products in India and taking them to global markets through US-based distribution and sales channels. This cross-border approach allows startups to build capital-efficient products in India while leveraging US sales networks and customer relationships. The strategy mirrors successes like Freshworks Inc FRSH, which scaled from Chennai to a Nasdaq IPO by targeting global customers early.

Thematic Focus: Vertical AI and Enterprise Software

Bat VC's new fund will prioritise startups applying AI to specific industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics rather than horizontal platforms. The firm also sees significant potential in the US-India enterprise software market, which it believes could surpass the scale of the US-Israel tech corridor, Business Insider reported.

While Bat VC has not disclosed a timeline for its first close, the speed of deployment in Fund I suggests the new vehicle may see similar momentum. The fund's launch comes amid rising interest from global investors such as Accel and Sequoia Capital in India's maturing startup ecosystem, particularly focused on sectors powered by generative AI and vertical SaaS innovation.

